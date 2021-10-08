Police were called to two separate drink-drive incidents near schools in Grantham this week.

They first responded to calls of concerns about a woman who was blocking the road at Kitty Briggs Lane, at 3.25pm on Wednesday (October 6).

The woman was arrested for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, after providing a breath specimen of 108. The legal limit is 35.

Police news.

Police then responded to a further incident of a road traffic collision at Swinegate, shortly before 4pm.

One man was arrested for being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle after giving a breath specimen of 63 at the road side.