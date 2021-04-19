Police have a renewed their appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a collision on the A52 in which a teenager was seriously injured.

The collision happened in the westbound lane on the A52 between Barrowby and Sedgebrook at around 7.20pm on Friday, April 16.

Officers say they believe this was a single vehicle collision and involved a white Suzuki Splash.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage and hasn’t already come forward.

"Or anyone who witnessed the vehicle as it travelled prior to the collision taking place. It is believed the vehicle has travelled from Grantham on the A52 Barrowby Road before the collision."

