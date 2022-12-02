The police have made more than 20 arrests in its harecoursing crackdown.

Lincolnshire Police's rural crime team continues to target hare coursers after it made 22 arrests across the county in November.

The public were helpful "in contacting Lincolnshire Police as soon as possible upon witnessing criminal activity or suspicious activity" alongside the "pro-active and swift response of our officers," said a spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police.

Harecoursing Crackdown. Image: Lincolnshire Police (61001324)

The majority of arrests were made in south Lincolnshire, in particular the South Holland area.

Superintendent Lee Pache, head of specialist operations, said: “This has been a real team effort and I would like to thank the public for continuing to report hare coursing incidents to us. The reports and patrols of our officers led to arrests, and we await the court appearances and outcomes.

"We continue to build close links with our rural communities which has helped us build intelligence around where hare coursers operate and sometimes who they are. Some criminals will travel hundreds of miles to be involved and are often associated with organised crime gangs.

"What many people don’t realise is that hare coursing is a means for these gangs to generate huge sums of money through live-streaming their activities for illegal gambling around the world. This can fund other criminal activity.

"We would urge members of the public to report any instances of active hare coursing by calling 999 or reporting online after the event."

As well as the arrests, the police seized 23 dogs and seven cars in November.

Several dispersal orders were also issued by the police across the month.