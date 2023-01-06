Police made over 200 arrests part of its Christmas anti-drink and drug drive campaign.

Lincolnshire Police officially made 211 arrests over the Christmas period, which is 167 up from the previous year's campaign.

Inspector Jason Baxter, who leads the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We have made more arrests than last year, but I would be happy if we made no arrests as it would mean that the message is getting through to people that driving under the influence is not acceptable in our county.

Inspector Jason Baxter. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (61716011)

"We still have work to do in educating the public that as well as being a criminal offence, driving under the influence is a selfish act which endangers the lives of other road users."

Lincolnshire Police launched the Road's Policing Unit in 2022 and it is a dedicated team of officers who proactively patrol the roads of Lincolnshire.

Inspector Jason added: "Last year 48 people died needlessly on our roads – the aim of the Roads Policing Unit is to significantly reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on Lincolnshire’s roads. We want to educate road users, promote road safety, and protect innocent road users across our county.

"Drugs and alcohol impair your ability to drive safely – your reaction times are slower which can lead to poor concentration and your chances of being involved in a collision are increased, risking the lives of yourself and other road users.

"Having a dedicated Roads Policing Unit means that we have more resource to patrol the roads in our county, and to keep residents safe.

"There is no excuse for drink or drug driving – this is a warning to anyone out there that if you are caught drink or drug driving any time of year, you will be arrested."

Anyone with information relating to someone they think is driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, call 101 (or 999 if they are posing imminent danger).

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.