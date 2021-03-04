Police make urgent appeal in search for missing Grantham man
Published: 19:13, 04 March 2021
| Updated: 19:13, 04 March 2021
Police are looking for a man missing since this morning.
Lincolnshire Police say 54-year-old Mark Turner has been missing from his Grantham home.
A police spokesperson said: "We are urgently seeking to find 54-year-old Mark Turner who has been missing from his home in Grantham since this morning.
"Mark is white, medium build, has spikey hair and is wearing a green jacket."
If you can help, call 101 with incident reference 77 of March 4.