Police make urgent appeal in search for missing Grantham man

By Graham Newton
Published: 19:13, 04 March 2021
Police are looking for a man missing since this morning.

Lincolnshire Police say 54-year-old Mark Turner has been missing from his Grantham home.

A police spokesperson said: "We are urgently seeking to find 54-year-old Mark Turner who has been missing from his home in Grantham since this morning.

Mark Turner (44864172)
"Mark is white, medium build, has spikey hair and is wearing a green jacket."

If you can help, call 101 with incident reference 77 of March 4.

