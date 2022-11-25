The county police is marking the start of 16 days of action to tackle abuse and violence against women and girls.

Today (November 25) marks White Ribbon Day, a global movement that aims to end male violence against women, and Lincolnshire Police will highlight key messages in relation to domestic violence across the 16 days of action, which will end of Saturday, December 10.

Detective Chief Inspector Reid Martin of the Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit said: "Tackling domestic abuse and violence against women and girls is crucial.

Lincolnshire Police. Picture: iStock (60447446)

"It’s a top priority for us and must be at the heart of what we do. Building trust and confidence is vital both in terms of how safe our communities feel, and in encouraging victims to seek help and support."

The Lincolnshire campaign runs in conjunction with the international UN Women 16 days of activism.

This year, White Ribbon Day also falls on the same week of the start of the FIFA men's World Cup, with their message being that all men can join the team to end violence against women and girls with the hashtag #TheGoal.

The police have also joined Crimestoppers in a campaign to highlight increased reporting of domestic abuse following an England game, to encourage survivors to go to the police where they will be signposted to support.

Alongside highlighting the key messages surrounding domestic violence, the police will outline where people can access support within Lincolnshire.

The police will also be seeking out suspects using wanted appeals and reporting back on actions taken including arrests made and Domestic Violence Protection Orders granted.

Among the vital messages the police will be promoting, they will be explaining the signs of abuse, coercion and control and raising awareness of stalking and harassment and what to do if you are in that type of situation.

They will also be promoting support services people can access including the safety app Hollie Guard, the 'silent solution' for those who call 999 but are unable to speak because they are in danger, and StreetSafe, a simple means for anyone to report unsafe places in Lincolnshire.

The police are encouraging people to use the hashtags #WhiteRibbon and #16DaysOfAction, throughout the campaign.

If anyone is in immediate danger, contact the police on 999. If it is not safe they can use silent solution by pressing 5 5 when prompted.

To access other help, the organisations can be contacted include: