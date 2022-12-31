Lincolnshire Police's former deputy chief constable, Jason Harwin, has been awarded a King’s Police Medal in the New Year Honours List.

Mr Harwin, who used to live in Stamford, retired from the post in May this year, following a career in policing that began in 1990 when joining Derbyshire Police as a special constable.

During his time at South Yorkshire Police, Mr Harwin held a variety of roles with a focus on local policing and partnership working. He was the force’s head of business change and a chief superintendent for Rotherham during the child sexual exploitation investigations, where he worked to help rebuild confidence in local authorities.

Jason Harwin

Following his appointment as deputy chief constable at Lincolnshire Police, in 2018, Mr Harwin chaired the Lincolnshire Local Resilience Forum during the Covid-19 pandemic, and became the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for drugs, developing the NPCC drug vision and strategy for 2021-2024.

Prior to his retirement, Mr Harwin reflected on his time in policing and said: “Whilst in Lincolnshire I’ve had the privilege to lead the Local Resilience Forum in our response to the Covid pandemic, something I never dreamed I would be doing when I started.

“The hosting of the national police memorial at our beautiful Lincoln Cathedral was another highlight, where we brought the most senior police leaders, officials and families to remember the efforts of our colleagues that had given the ultimate sacrifice in keeping our communities safe.

“Every day, I see and hear examples of officers and staff going above and beyond to keep our communities safe. Those officers and staff can – and do – make a positive difference in our communities.”

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “This is richly deserved recognition following Jason’s decades of public service.

“He displayed strong leadership during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and has worked tirelessly to make a real difference to communities and individuals affected by drug use, both on a local and national level.”