Man 'trying to entice children into car' was taxi driver on legitimate business in Billingborough

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 15:17, 28 January 2022
 | Updated: 15:19, 28 January 2022

A police case sparked by a man seen 'trying to entice children into a car' has been dropped after he was found to be a taxi driver.

The man in a Mercedes in High Street, Billingborough, on Tuesday (January 25), was carrying out legitimate work, having been booked for a school run.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police thanked people for getting in touch.

A police investigation has been dropped
