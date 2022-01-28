Man 'trying to entice children into car' was taxi driver on legitimate business in Billingborough
Published: 15:17, 28 January 2022
| Updated: 15:19, 28 January 2022
A police case sparked by a man seen 'trying to entice children into a car' has been dropped after he was found to be a taxi driver.
The man in a Mercedes in High Street, Billingborough, on Tuesday (January 25), was carrying out legitimate work, having been booked for a school run.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police thanked people for getting in touch.