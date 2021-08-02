A £1,000 reward is on offer to anyone who can help police find a wanted man.

Lincolnshire Police is seeking to locate Abdi Abdirahman, 24, who is wanted on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

Anyone who has seen Abdirahmam or know his whereabouts should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Abdi Abdirahman

There is a £1,000 reward on offer to anyone with information which leads to an arrest and charge of Abdirahman.

Full details on how to claim the reward can be found on the Crimestoppers website.