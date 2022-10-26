The spookiest time of the year is upon us meaning trick or treaters will be about, but some people may not want visitors to their doors.

This is why Lincolnshire Police is offering a free 'no trick or treaters' poster as part of its 'Operation Cauldron'.

This is in conjunction with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, to help prevent problems, provide reassurance, and promote safety around Halloween and Bonfire Night.

The posters are offered through Operation Cauldron (60252093)

The police are also encouraging parents and guardians to explain to children that elderly people or more vulnerable people may not want unwanted callers.

Retailers are also being encouraged not to sell eggs and flour to young people, as well as being reminded of the law surrounding the regulation and sale of fireworks.

As well as the posters, there will be police patrols in local communities and officers will visit vulnerable residents.

To download any of the posters available, you can do it at www.lincs.police.uk/police-forces/.

The poster can be placed in your window to let people you do not want them knocking at your door.

People unable to download and print posters can collect one from the front desk of their local police station, which in Grantham is in Swingbridge Road.