A police officer was taken to hospital after being bitten by an offender last week.

The incident happened when Sergeant Dan McCormack, of Grantham Police, was helping to assist a prisoner when the offender bit him on the arm as the sergeant tried to restrain him while in custody.

The male, aged in his 30s, had been arrested and was in custody when he started to act aggressively.

Sergeant Dan McCormack was injured last week. (44597499)

Sgt McCormack said: “For his safety he was taken to the cell but continued with his high level of aggression. He had to be restrained, and whilst doing so bit me on the arm.

During the restraint I suffered a bite mark to my left arm and an injured right hand and wrist. I was just doing my job. It is unacceptable.”

The sergeant was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sergeant Dan McCormack. (26244015)

Sgt McCormack added: “I suffered ligament and soft tissue damage and my arm was strapped up.”

He will now be on restricted duties until the end of March, depending on recovery.

The offender has been charged for multiple offences, including assaulting an emergency worker, and remains in prison awaiting trial.