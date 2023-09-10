A Grantham police officer has been educating American students on British laws as part of crime prevention.

Police constable Mark Barr, from Lincolnshire Police’s Grantham neighbourhood policing team, went on Friday to Harlaxton Manor, which is a campus of America’s University of Evansville, in Indiana.

Pc Barr manned a crime prevention stand during an activity fair at the manor, to help and support the latest cohort of American students who choose to study abroad.

A Grantham neighbourhood policing team spokesperson said: “Pc Barr had a crime prevention stand to help the new intake of American students learn about British laws, safety, drugs, alcohol, taxis, scams and how to contact the police – all vital info for anyone new to the UK!”