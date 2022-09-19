A police constable has spoke of his "pride" after being nominated to represent the county at the Queen's state funeral.

Police Constable Warren Peachey was nominated to represent Lincolnshire Police by lining the procession route for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey today.

He said: “I feel a sense of immense sadness which comes with the loss of someone who has always been a part of my life.

Police Constable Warren Peachey (59418639)

"It’s a special honour to be given the opportunity to represent Lincolnshire Police; I will be there for Her Majesty’s final journey.

"This is a chance for me to pay my respects and offer thanks for her tireless service. She was an inspiring example of selfless duty and public service, with the ability to speak kind words and encouragement to promote peace.”

Warren was born in Zimbabwe and was schooled in South Africa before he made the move to the UK and began his service as a Lincolnshire Police Officer in 2000.

He continud: “For the past 22 years, and especially on this momentous occasion, I couldn’t be prouder to wear the Crown on my uniform in recognition of my service and dedication to Her Majesty the Queen, and this great country.”

At 11.55am, at the end of the funeral service, a two-minute silence was observed across the UK.