Police officer kicked and bitten during attack in Grantham

A police officer is recovering after being assaulted in Grantham at the weekend.

Sergeant Dan McCormack was kicked in the ribs and bitten twice on his arm by two individuals while attending an incident in Grantham on Saturday night.

He tweeted: "Tonight I was assaulted twice by two different people whilst dealing with the same public order incident in Grantham.

"2 kicks to the ribs by 1 and bitten twice on the arm by the other. Both in custody. PAVA deployed. Thankfully the bite didn’t break the skin."

He thanked everyone for their support after his tweet received lots of support from concerned members of the public.

Mick Bland & Ben tweeted: "I do hope they get suitable and not half hearted punishment! This cannot be tolerated!!"

Gary echoed the call for an appropriate punishment, tweeting: "No one goes to work to be assaulted, especially those who are there to protect us. Hope they get what they deserve."

Read more CrimeGrantham