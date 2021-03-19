A Grantham police officer has posted a video he took of firefighters tackling a spectacular car fire in the town yesterday evening (Thursday).

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers Tweeted his video of the fire and said the crew had to fight hard to put the blaze out.

The Grantham on-call firefighters were called out to the fire on Longcliffe Road at 6.15pm yesterday.

Chief Insp Vickers said in his Tweet that it was "the first Hybrid fire I have seen. This car really took some effort to put out. Top work by the Grantham fire team."