A police officer has been summoned to appear in court over sexual offences.

Zameer Hussain, 37, a Lincolnshire Police officer who was based in Grantham, has been summoned to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court tomorrow (July 28) for an offence of sexual assault.

The offence is reported to have happened on September 12, 2014 in Grantham.

The Force Professional Standards Department has been informed and has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He has been removed from operational duties.