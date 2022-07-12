Two police officers have been dismissed and three former police officers criticised at a misconduct hearing.

The hearing at the Lincolnshire Force headquarters yesterday (Monday, July 11) concerned the officers' professional behaviour but for legal reasons the names of officers cannot yet be released.

The officers were found to have fallen short in their honesty, integrity, authority, courtesy, conduct, their respect for equality and diversity, and in their challenging and reporting of improper conduct.

Two police officers have been dismissed. Photo: istock

These breaches amounted to gross misconduct.

Chairing the hearing, chief constable Chris Haward dismissed two serving officers with immediate effect and said he would have dismissed the three former officers too, had they still been serving.

Afterwards, he said: “For legal reasons the hearing was heard in private.

"I want to be clear, that once those reasons are no longer in place, I will share the details of the hearing and the names of the officers involved.

“In order to maintain the confidence of the public it is vital the police service maintains the highest standards and are held to account."