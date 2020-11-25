Two police officers have been taken to hospital following a crash which closed the A1 in both directions today.

The crash involved a police vehicle and two heavy goods vehicles at 11.23am at Colsterworth.

The officers suffered injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Two police officers were injured in today's crash on the A1 at Colsterworth. (43284958)

The driver of the second HGV has also been taken to hospital.

The northbound carriageway is now open but southbound between Colsterworth and Tickencote remains closed.

A police spokesperson said: "We are grateful for the patience of those who have been affected and ask that if you are able to, please avoid the area.

"The A1 southbound is likely to be closed for some time."