Police officers have had their lives threatened and have had blood spat at them since lockdown restrictions were lifted on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police says it has been busy dealing with many incidents as restrictions have eased, meaning officers are working extra hours to keep people safe.

But the force says that more officers have been assaulted while on duty as people enjoy being out.

Police have reported a number of assaults on officers in recent days. (49553038)

A spokesperson for the force said: "It’s been a busy weekend so far and our officers have been called to a variety of incidents across the county. They are working extra hours and longer shifts, all to make sure that people can go out and enjoy Lincolnshire safely as we ease out of lockdown restrictions.

"We’re pleased to see more people out, but what we’re not pleased to see is the number of assaults against our officers recently. Some have had blood spat at them, some have been kicked and hit, some have had threats made to their lives. This is not acceptable and never will be.

