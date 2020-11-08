Police officers praised for their 'brave' response to weapons incident in Grantham

Police officers have been praised for their brave response to a serious incident last night in which 11 people reported to be carrying weapons were arrested in Grantham.

Assistant chief constable Kerrin Wilson praised officers following the response by armed police to the incident which started in Wyndham Park at about 6.30pm.

On Twitter ACC Wilson said: "Excellent response from all teams in Grantham apprehending these dangerous individuals. We are determined to tackle violence in our communities. There will be no let up from @LincsPolice."

Assistant Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Kerrin Wilson. (9106812)

Nine male suspects, aged between 17 and 40, and two women aged 26 and 32, were detained in relation to public order offences following the incident which started in and around Wyndham Park and ended in the Greyfriars area.

Grantham police officer Sgt Dan McCormack said: "Immensely proud of the shift tonight, and all that came to assist. Doing what cops do best - running towards danger and not away."

Sgt McCormack added: "Busy one last night. Great result. Hard work, bravery and teamwork paid off. Everyone is ok thankfully."

Police officer Alison Bowley Tweeted this morning: "Finally crawled into bed - only a couple of hours late.Excellent teamwork and bravery displayed tonight by the team and CID."