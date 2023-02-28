Police officers stopped a car on the A1 with an insecure load.

Lincolnshire Police's Road Policing Unit today (Tuesday) pulled over a car on the A1 near Colsterworth with a fridge hanging out of the boot.

The load was correctly secured after "suitable education" from the officers.

Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations tweeted about the incident, describing the offending vehicle as a "monstrosity".

This vehicle was stopped on the A1 at Colsterworth. Photo via @LincsPoliceOps on Twitter (62706505)

The tweet added that the driver had been reported for the offence and "will have time to ‘cool’ down before their paperwork is received".