Lincolnshire Police officers stop 'monstrosity' on A1 near Colsterworth
Published: 14:30, 28 February 2023
Police officers stopped a car on the A1 with an insecure load.
Lincolnshire Police's Road Policing Unit today (Tuesday) pulled over a car on the A1 near Colsterworth with a fridge hanging out of the boot.
The load was correctly secured after "suitable education" from the officers.
Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations tweeted about the incident, describing the offending vehicle as a "monstrosity".
The tweet added that the driver had been reported for the offence and "will have time to ‘cool’ down before their paperwork is received".