Two police officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries this morning after being involved in a collision on a Grantham road.

The officers were following a suspicious vehicle on Springfield Road when another vehicle collided with them.

The incident happened at about 10.20am and resulted in the road being blocked near the railway bridge.

Police and an ambulance attended the incident on Springfield Road, Grantham, this morning.Photo: R. S. Mortiss (42254889)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers attended an incident of a suspicious vehicle driving erratically on Springfield Road, Grantham. As the officers were travelling to the location, a blue Honda HR-V drove inbetween the marked police car and a black Volvo resulting in a minor collision.

"Two officers in the vehicle received minor injuries and were taken to hospital to be assessed. The occupants of the black Volvo were uninjured."

A helicopter was deployed to help search the area and two males were arrested with the search continuing for one more male.

Chief inspector Phil Vickers tweeted that the officers' car was rammed by the offenders in a stolen Honda.