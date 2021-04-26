Police have condemned anti-social behaviour by teenagers after a drunk 16-year-old boy had to be escorted home to Corby Glen by officers following a mass gathering in Stamford.

The teenager was among 100 young people who gathered on Friday and Saturday evenings in the Meadows in Stamford town centre.

Police say those congregating were drinking alcohol and the vast majority were aged between 15 and 17 years old.

The Meadows in Stamford. (46425423)

Officers had to take the 16-year-old boy home because he was drunk, forcing them to make a 13-mile trip away from their duties.

Lincolnshire Police now says that extra patrols will be out and about over the Bank Holiday weekend to help tackle anti-social behaviour.

Over the bank holiday, a dispersal order is in place. This allows the police to make someone leave an area if they are acting in an anti-social manner. If that person fails to comply with the order they can be arrested.

Also in force in Stamford is the Public Space Protection Order which allows officers to seize alcohol from anyone acting in an anti-social manner in Stamford's town Centre, including the Meadows.

Inspector Gary Stewart says: “These incidents are completely unacceptable. We shouldn’t have to play the role of parents by making sure that teenagers are behaving themselves, not getting drunk in the street or breaching the rules over meeting up in groups.

“We cannot be knocking on doors to bring your children home intoxicated, and having to do this and disperse large groups who are behaving in an anti-social manner takes us away from those that really need our help.

"Parents need to be asking their children where are they going this weekend and making sure that they are not consuming alcohol."

Incidents of anti-social behaviour can be reported to the police by calling 101.