Police have attended reports of a burglary at a house in Grantham this afternoon.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 150 of today was reported to us at midday. We had a report of a burglary at a property in the area, New Beacon Road, and it was believed the offenders may have still been in the property. We have searched the local property and local area and this is not the case.”

Witnesses described seeing several police cars outside the property.

