A bus shelter was damaged at the weekend in Grantham.

Police are asking for any information about the incident which happened between 3pm and 3.30pm on Sunday (March 22) in New Beacon Road.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Lincolnshire Police (30510765)

They are also asking if anybody has CCTV in the area which may provide evidence.

Anybody with information should contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 190 of March 22.

