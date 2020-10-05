Police are probing a string of attacks on cars in Grantham at the weekend.

Officers received atleast five reports of residents' cars being damaged on North Parade, Grantham, overnight on Saturday.

An eye witness reported seeing atleast five cars that had been scratched.

Police news.

They said: "I saw at least five or six cars vandalised but possibly much more - from the church up the road, every car on a 100-150 metre stretch. Absolutely disgraceful. Thousands of pounds worth damage."

A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating these reports of criminal damage and would encourage anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the area during the evening and overnight to contact PC Peter Nettleton by calling 101.

"We would also encourage anyone who may have witnessed these incidents to contact us."