Police are appealing for witnesses after they pursued a car through Grantham streets when it failed to stop for them.

The pursuit happened between 4.50pm and 5.05pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Officers on patrol in the town had signalled for a driver to pull over in Springfield Road, but the motorist failed to stop.

Police are appealing for witnesses after pursuing a car through Grantham town centre. (60522877)

The car was a black 06-reg Audi A4 saloon.

The car was followed along Springfield Road, Huntingtower Road, Earlesfield Lane, Goodliffe Road, Trent Road, Hornsby Road, and Dysart Road before stopping in Sankt Augustin Way.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving with no licence or insurance, and failing a drug swipe. He remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are asking for any pedestrians who may have seen the vehicle to come forward.

"We would also like to hear from any cyclists who may have Go-pro camera footage, or motorists who may have captured the vehicle on dashcam to come forward."

Anybody who can help police with their enquiries should call 101 and quote incident number 331 of November 8, or email force.control@lincs.police.uk and include ‘incident number 331 of 8 November’ in the subject line.

To remain anonymous witnesses can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.