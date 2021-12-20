Police raided a flat and took away suspects in Grantham last week.

A witness who lives in the Riverside flats in Welham Street told the Journal that he saw at least two suspects being handcuffed and taken away in vans.

The police attended the flats in the early afternoon of last Thursday.

Police attend Riverside flats in Welham Street, Grantham. Photo: Dave Mears (53844197)

Dave Mears, who has lived at the flats for six months took pictures of the police at the scene. He said some officers were wearing bullet-proof vests.

Mr Mears said: "I spoke to the man that lives below the flat that was raided. According to him, it was a drugs sting operation. His exact words were 'The police tore the flat apart' and they were indeed there for ages."

A tactical support van later arrived on the scene.

The Journal is waiting for more details from Lincolnshire Police on the incident.