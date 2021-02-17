Police raid Grantham hotel room and properties in relation to class A drugs

Three warrants have been carried out simultaneously in Grantham in relation to class A drugs.

A room at the Urban Hotel and properties in Tamar Court and Bridge End Road were all raided by officers at the end of January.

The warrants were led by response officers – police officers you could expect to see rapidly responding to violence, traffic collisions and domestic incidents – with support from officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, firearms officers, a Tactical Support Team and Grantham CID.

Lincolnshire Police (44460719)

Four men aged between 32 and 50 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and two women aged 29 and 51 were arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

A man aged 41 was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class B drug.

Drugs, paraphernalia, cash, mobile phones and weapons including knives and a knuckleduster were seized.Property was also recovered by officers which may have been stolen including power tools.

Those arrested have been released under investigation while officers continue with their inquiries.

A spokesman for the Urban Hotel said that a person arrested at the hotel was not related to the hotel or staff and had been booked inot the hotel through the local council.

Sergeant Gemma Woolford, from the Grantham response team, said: "Response officers are incredibly busy and you will have seen their flashing blue lights as they rush from one incident to the next.

“We wanted to give our response officers the experience of leading warrants, which they wouldn’t usually do, as it undoubtedly gives them new skills which they can use to protect residents in their day-to-day job.

“I am exceptionally proud of the efforts of my team and they led these warrants while balancing the need to respond to urgent incidents, and they were even contacting victims of other crimes during their lunch breaks.

“With any investigation into drugs or county lines, we use the vast array of expertise and knowledge within policing to help improve communities, and we will continue to do our very best for Grantham.”

County lines activity is drug dealing which typically sees people from larger cities looking to deal drugs in smaller parts of the country.They visit, setup a drug dealing network and run it from elsewhere.

County lines dealers look to exploit and abuse the most vulnerable people in our communities.

The police work tirelessly with local residents and partner agencies to quickly take action and disrupt county lines.

If you have information about this activity or drug dealing, call 101, quoting incident 53 of 29/1/21.If you wish to remain anonymous, make a report to CrimeStoppers online or call 0800 555 111.