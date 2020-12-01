Police in Grantham have issued a message of reassurance to pet owners after fears have been reported on social media relating to dog thefts in the Grantham area.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said that while no reported dog thefts have taken place in recent days in the Grantham area, they have asked people to report to them any suspicious activity.

In a statement, a police spokesperson added: "We are aware that there has been a high volume of concern expressed by residents on social media about alleged dog thefts/suspicious circumstances in the Grantham area.

Lincolnshire Police.

"We can confirm that no reported dog thefts have taken place in recent days in the Grantham area.

"Enquiries have been carried out in relation to suspicious circumstances reported but we can confirm these have not been linked to any dog thefts."

It comes after an owner was left shaken after an attempt to snatch her puppy while she was out walking him along Harlaxton Road at around 10pm on Friday, November 20.

Other reports suggests that men in a white van are offering to clean guttering on houses or sell mattresses in the Grantham area in a bid to steal the homeowners' dog.

Inspector Gary Stewart confirmed that police will continue to investigate each report they receive.

He said: "We are aware of the comments and messages on social media about the alleged reports of dognapping in the Grantham area.

"However, there has only been one incident reported to us of an attempted theft.

"We are continuing to keep an open mind with regards to the incident and will investigate reports as and when they come to us.

"I'd like to urge members of the public to report any suspicious activity to us by calling 101 or online."

A Facebook group, 'Dognapper Sightings Grantham' has been gaining momentum after being launched by concerned members of the public, who have been patrolling areas of the town where suspicious sightings have been reported.