Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Police receives 250 calls a week over alleged lockdown breaches

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 17:12, 16 February 2021
 | Updated: 17:14, 16 February 2021

Lincolnshire Police receives around 250 COVID-related calls a week over alleged lockdown breaches, chiefs have revealed.

Chief Supt Paul Timmins answered a question about groups of young people congregating near the River Slea, in Sleaford, and breaching lockdown during a Facebook live Q&A on Tuesday.

He said police received around 40 calls a day for COVID-related issues and that the force does “go through each and every single one”.

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins and Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson at the Q&A.(44447721)
Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins and Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson at the Q&A.(44447721)

“Where we get reports of those sorts of activities […] we do risk assess and have a proportionate response to them,” he said.

He said this did not just mean enforcing incidents but figuring out why they occurred — for instance “family set-up issues that might mean the children feel better being outdoors.”

This included working with partners such as local authorities or Trading Standards for advice and guidance.

That way, he said: “We’re able then to provide a really decent quality service to that individual [and] can provide them with the right outcome rather than just saying sorry it’s not our problem.”

According to recent National Police Chiefs’ Council data the force issued 490 coronavirus-related fines between March 27, 2020 and January 17, 2021.

On top of that some 86 coronavirus-related fines had been withdrawn after scrutiny.

CoronavirusGranthamHealthHuman Interest Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE