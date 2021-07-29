Multiple reports of a DPD missed delivery scam have been reported over the last week.

A text message is being sent out claiming to be from the parcel delivery service DPD and telling the recipient that they have had a missed delivery.

The message then asks them to click on a link and fill out a form to rearrange the delivery, however you must not do this as it is how the fraudsters can obtain personal and financial information.

Lincolnshire Police is warning about a delivery scam. (49717336)

Lincolnshire Police has also received reports of people being contacted by the fraudsters after they have entered their details, where they have claimed to be police officers and tell the victims that they have fallen for a scam.

This is the second part of the scam, as the fake officers have then offered to help arrange a safe account for the victims.

It is important to remember that police officers will never ask you for financial information or hand over money via the phone.

If you have received a suspicious text message you can report them by forwarding them to 7726, a free service that will report the message to your phone provider.

Lincolnshire Police is asking people to be wary when receiving a text message from a delivery service and remember to check the parcel's status from the website they have purchased it from.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud online or by calling them at 0300 123 2040.