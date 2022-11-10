Police have received reports of a man approaching a girl near a school in Grantham yesterday (Wednesday).

It was reported on Facebook that the man approached the schoolgirl outside Walton Academy.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: "We have received a report of a girl being approached by a man in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, who spoke with her briefly before leaving at around 3.40pm yesterday (November 9).

Walton Academy. (28823757)

"Officers have reviewed the incident and we are pleased to report that no offences were apparent on this occasion. Officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area as a reassurance measure.

"Reporting any incident if you have a concern is absolutely the right thing to do and we would always encourage people to get in touch so we can help."