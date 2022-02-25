Home   News   Article

Police recover 4x4 vehicle stolen from a driveway in Bottesford

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:12, 25 February 2022
 | Updated: 16:12, 25 February 2022

A 4x4 vehicle with a distinctive bike carrier has been recovered by police after it was stolen from a driveway in Bottesford this week.

The silver Ford Ranger Wildtrack Ecoblue was taken from a driveway on Laurel Way, Bottesford, between 9.30pm on Tuesday and 7.30am on Wednesday.

It has a distinctive bike carrier on the back for four bikes.

Police have recovered a vehicle stolen in Bottesford. (55127605)
Melton Police later announced: "With thanks to a member of the public reporting a sighting, officers are with the vehicle getting it recovered. A great result."

