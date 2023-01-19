A suspect has been arrested and drugs have been recovered from a car in Grantham after a woman was viscously attacked in a car.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her head, face, arms and legs after the attack inside her car on a journey between Lincoln and Newark.

She was repeatedly struck to the face and body with a metal bar before being set upon with a knife on December 5.

Nottinghamshire Police has arrested a man on suspicion of a violent attack on a woman in Newark.

The woman was able to escape from the car when it arrived in London Road, Newark. The vehicle was then driven away.

After an investigation by detectives and inquiries by the Newark Operation Reacher team, the suspect was located at an address in Balderton, Newark, where police found suspected Class A and B drugs and a quantity cash.

A search of two cars, one in Cossall, Derbyshire, and another in Grantham, Lincolnshire, uncovered further wraps of suspected Class A drugs.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of today (January 19) on suspicion of GBH, robbery and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely unpleasant attack on a vulnerable woman and anyone committing such a violent offence can expect a robust response from the force.

“I am pleased we now have a suspect in custody in relation to this incident and also a number of serious drug offences.

“Tackling drug dealers and preventing the misery they cause in our communities remains a priority for Nottinghamshire Police.”