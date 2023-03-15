Police have recovered a stolen vehicle in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police's Road Policing Unit recovered a black Renault Megane yesterday (Tuesday) after it was reported stolen.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers recovered a black Renault Megane yesterday. The vehicle had been reported stolen.

The black Renault Megane was recovered by police in Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (62997044)

"They received information the vehicle was in the Grantham area and found it parked on the Alma Park Industrial estate.

"Our inquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this stage."