Police have renewed their appeal for information after a staff member was reportedly sexually assaulted in a Grantham pub.

The man walked into The Old Bank pub, High Street, Grantham around 7.30pm on Wednesday, 22 September and bought a drink.

After completing the drink, the man went to the bar offering to give a tip.

At this point he grabbed a female member of staff with both hands and kissed her on the neck. The member of staff pushed him away while telling him not to touch her.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We originally published an image of the man and have now released the CCTV footage in the hope someone will recognise him."

If you have any information which could help police with investigation, there are a number of ways you can contact them;

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault. (52648789)

Call 101, quoting Incident 381 of 22 September

Email force.control@lincs.police.uk putting “Incident 381 of 22 September” in the Subject line