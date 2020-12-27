Police release CCTV image after 10-year-old boy is assaulted in Grantham

Police have released a CCTV image of a male they want to trace in connection with an assault on a 10-year-old boy in Grantham.

Officers would like to talk to the individual after the boy is believed to have been kicked and punched by an unknown male.

The child was not seriously hurt but was left shaken and upset after the incident which took place on Thursday, December 17 at around 5.10pm – 5.20pm at Arlington Gardens in Grantham.

Police would like to trace this individual in connection with an assault on a 10-year-old child in Grantham. (43722417)

If you know who the individual shown is contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 quoting incident 344 of 17th December 2020

You can also emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or report it anonymously, via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.