Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of a charity box from a Costcutter store in Grantham.

The box was stolen from the store on Bridge End Road at about 6.30pm on February 27.

CCTV footage shows the alleged thief swiping the tin from the counter while the cashier's back was turned.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a theft from Costcutter, Bridge End Road, Grantham. (31715414)

If you have information, or know the man pictured contact the police:

By calling 101, quoting incident 85 of February 28 (incident reference number and date differ as the report was made a day after the occurrence)

By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident 85 of February 28 in the subject box

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

