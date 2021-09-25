Home   News   Article

Police want to speak to man after woman sexually assaulted in Grantham pub

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 19:35, 25 September 2021
 | Updated: 19:41, 25 September 2021

Lincolnshire Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a sexual assault in a Grantham pub.

At around 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 22, a man bought a drink at The Old Bank pub, in the High Street.

After finishing the drink, the man went to the bar offering to give a tip.

Police would like to speak to this man. (51595458)
At this point he grabbed a female member of staff with both hands and kissed her on the neck. The member of staff pushed him away while telling him not to touch her.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to speak to this man, who may be able to help our enquiries into a sexual assault."

If you have any information which could help the investigation, there are a number of ways you can contact the police:

  • Call 101, quoting Incident 381 of 22 September
  • Email force.control@lincs.police.uk putting “Incident 381 of 22 September” in the Subject line
  • Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
  • Reference: Incident 381 of 22 September
