A motorist, who was arrested for testing positive for drugs and failing to stop during a police pursuit, has been released under investigation.

The 33-year-old man, who was driving a Audi A4, was stopped by Lincolnshire's Road Policing unit on Tuesday, November 8, on Sankt Augustin Way.

He was later charged with multiple offences including failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving with no licence or insurance, and failing a drug swipe.

The driver failed to stop in a police pursuit. Credit: Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (60549380)

Lincolnshire Police say they have now released the man under investigation.

Officers continue to appeal for any information to help with the investigation.

Contact the police on 101 by quoting incident number 331 of November 8 or by emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk and include ‘incident number 331 of 8 November’ in the subject line.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.