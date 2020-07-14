Home   News   Article

Police release new CCTV images after teenager stabbed in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:57, 14 July 2020
 | Updated: 12:58, 14 July 2020

Police have released new CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after a stabbing in Grantham.

A teenage man was taken to hospital after being stabbed near the Jet garage on Manthorpe Road, on April 11 at approximately 1.30pm.

The victim has since recovered from his injury.

