Police release new CCTV images after teenager stabbed in Grantham
Published: 12:57, 14 July 2020
| Updated: 12:58, 14 July 2020
Police have released new CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after a stabbing in Grantham.
A teenage man was taken to hospital after being stabbed near the Jet garage on Manthorpe Road, on April 11 at approximately 1.30pm.
The victim has since recovered from his injury.
Tracey Davies
