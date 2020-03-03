Police renew appeal for information after man caught stealing charity tin from Grantham store

Police have renewed their appeal for information after a man was caught on camera stealing a charity tin from a Grantham convenience store last week.

CCTV footage shows the alleged thief swiping the tin from the counter at Costcutter on Bridge End Road, on Thursday night, while the cashier's back was turned.

The cashier noticed the tin in the male's hand and tried to get it back but the man ran out of the store.

Lincolnshire Police (30510765)

The incident happened at approximately 6.30pm.

After being contacted by the Journal, the store's owner said: "I don't know how much was in the tin exactly but it was full."

Police have confirmed that they are still investigating.

A police spokesperson said: "We received a report that a charity tin had been stolen from Cost cutter, Bridge End, at around 6.30pm on February 27. Investigations are ongoing. No arrests.

Anyone with any information can call us on 101, incident 85 of 27/02."

Read more news from the Grantham area.

