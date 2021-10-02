Lincolnshire Police are renewing their appeal for information on Liam Berry who has been missing from Grantham since September 20.

Officers say they have conducted a number of inquiries into Liam's disappearance but have still to trace him.

Liam, 35, is around 6 foot tall and of stocky build. He may have a beard or be clean shaven.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "His family and friends are concerned and would appreciate news on how he is. We are asking for anyone who might have heard from Liam or has seen him since the 20 September to get in touch, if you haven't already.

"If anyone is in contact with Liam please let him know he can go to any police station and let us know he is ok or contact the Missing People charity, contact details below."

Anyone who has any information that will help police find Liam, to make sure he is safe and well, should contact them in one of the following ways.