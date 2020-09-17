Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a teenage girl died in a collision with a lorry in Grantham last week.

The woman, aged 19, died at the scene of the collision on Dysart Road, Grantham, opposite the retail shopping centre, shortly after 4pm last Tuesday.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the HGV, a red DAF which was turning left into a business premises to make a delivery, to get in touch.

Emergency services at the scene last week.

They also want to hear from anyone who was travelling down Dysart Road at the time and saw a woman with a pedal cycle, which is described as a blue Apollo mountain bike, to contact them."

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police added: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a fatal collision in Dysart Road, Grantham, on September 8.

"Witnesses can contact DS Emma Ward by calling 101."