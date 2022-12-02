Police report no injuries but A1 still closed after lorry fire

Firefighters have extinguished a lorry blaze which has closed a section of the A1.

The northbound stretch between Stamford and Colsterworth remains closed as emergency services deal with the aftermath of the fire which destroyed a heavy goods vehicle.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are on scene at a lorry trailer fire on the A1 northbound carriageway near Colsterworth.

Firefighters are damping down at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography (61058536)

"A section of the road is currently closed to allow for recovery of the lorry and trailer. We were alerted to the incident at 5.28am this morning. The fire has been extinguished and there are no reported injuries."

Photographs of the incident show a lorry trailer completely gutted by the blaze.

Diversions are in place while the road is cleared.