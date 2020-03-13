Police rescue runaway flock of sheep in Grantham

Police in Grantham helped to rescue a flock of escaped sheep in Grantham yesterday.

The runaway flock managed to escape from their field in Manthorpe after the fencing came down in windy weather.

Police were called to the scene and managed to herd the sheep back to their field with the help of the farmer and members of the public.

They said: "Just call us Little Bo Peep Sheep not our usual suspects! Unfortunately this lovely flock had managed to escape their field following the windy weather - with the help of the farmer and members of public, we were able to return them safely to their field."

