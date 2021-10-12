Lincolnshire Police have said that they take all allegations of sexual assault made against officers or members of staff "extremely seriously".

This comes after data showed that 17 complaints of sexual assault were made against male Lincolnshire Police officers.

Figures from 31 police forces obtained by RADAR under the Freedom of Information Act reveal at least 750 accusations were made against officers across England, Wales and Scotland between 2016 and 2020.

Of these accusations, 17 claims were made against Lincolnshire Police officers in that time period.

Lincolnshire Police responded to this data, stating that they take all allegations "extremely seriously".

Detective Superintendent Suzanne Davies, head of the Professional Standards Department, said: “Lincolnshire Police takes all allegations of sexual assault made against an officer, or a member of staff, extremely seriously.

“Whenever a complaint of a sexual offence is received it is referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“The allegations are investigated robustly and where there is evidence to do so, the case will be presented to the Crown Prosecution Service and referred to a gross misconduct hearing.

“These figures show that in one case an officer was convicted of common assault and a gross misconduct hearing concluded that the former officer would have been dismissed had he not resigned. He was placed on the Barred List.

“In all other instances, officers were found to have no case to answer.

“The public’s trust and confidence in policing is vital, and our processes are there to ensure that we treat these reports with the utmost seriousness.”