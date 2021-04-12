Home   News   Article

Police respond to report of a sudden death at Grantham address

By Graham Newton
Published: 13:48, 12 April 2021
Police responded to an incident in Springfield Road on Saturday following a report of a sudden death.

Officers attended the address just after noon.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We responded to a report of a sudden death on Springfield Road which was reported at 12.08 on April 10. There were no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Lincolnshire Police (44460719)
