Police respond to report of a sudden death at Grantham address
Published: 13:48, 12 April 2021
| Updated: 13:48, 12 April 2021
Police responded to an incident in Springfield Road on Saturday following a report of a sudden death.
Officers attended the address just after noon.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We responded to a report of a sudden death on Springfield Road which was reported at 12.08 on April 10. There were no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner."