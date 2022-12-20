Following a 16-day campaign to tackle domestic violence, the police has revealed the results of the campaign.

Lincolnshire Police began the campaign on Friday, November 25, which was White Ribbon Day, a global movement that aims to end male violence against women, and this lasted until December 10.

During the 16-day period, the police made 92 arrests for domestic abuse related offences, which is 13 more than in the same period last year. They issued 29 Domestic Violence Protection Notice / Orders (DVPO/N), which is 23 more than in this period last year and also made three arrests based on DVPN/O’s being breached, compared with one breach arrest last year.

Lincolnshire Police's 16 days of action. Picture: iStock (61367234)

Detective Chief Inspector Reid Martin, of the Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit, said: "Tackling domestic abuse and violence against women and girls is a top priority for us and at the heart of what we do.

"Our aim during these 16 days was to target offenders, build trust and encourage victims to seek help and support.

"Our work is not just about these 16 days of action. We want to maintain the focus on domestic abuse, day in, day out and we will continue to seek out those that present a threat, and use orders and notices where we can so that victims are protected from potential harm."

The 16-day campaign also fell within the World Cup tournament, so the police also joined Crimestoppers in a campaign to highlight increased reporting of domestic abuse following an England game.

This was to encourage survivors to go to the police and be signposted to support.

If anyone is in immediate danger, contact the police on 999. If it is not safe they can use silent solution by pressing 5 5 when prompted.

To access other help, the organisations can be contacted include: